CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result Expected In First Week Of August, Check Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the result for Class 10, 12 Compartment examinations in the first week of August, 2025. Once released, students who had appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the result on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

Under the "2025 Results" section, click on "Secondary School (Class 10) Supplementary Examination Result 2025" or "Senior School (Class 12) Supplementary Examination Result 2025" to check results for Class 10 or 12.

A new page will open.

Enter your roll number, School number, admit card ID, security pin to check your results.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

CBSE Compartment Result 2025: Result Expected Date

For the past two years, the results for supplementary examinations of both Class 10 and 12 were declared in the first week of August.

Based on the past trends, students can expect the result to be released in the first week of August, 2025.

If a student finds any discrepancy in their result, they can apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks on the official website. They will be notified of any changes through their login account.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates relating to result declaration, re-evaluation dates and mark sheet distribution.