CBSE Two Board Exams For Class 10: Eligibility Criteria, Key Rules Explained

In a major academic shift, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduce a two-board-exam system for Class 10 students starting academic year 2026. This move aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to ease academic pressure while enhancing the assessment process.

General Conditions and Scheme

Appearing in the first board examination will be mandatory for all students.

Students who pass and are eligible may appear in the second exam to improve performance in up to three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.

Students who skip three or more subjects in the first exam will be placed under the "Essential Repeat" category and can only reappear in the main exams the following February.

Students placed in the Compartment category after the first exam may appear for the second exam under the Compartment category.

No additional subjects will be allowed after passing Class 10; standalone subject options will also not be available.

Special Provisions

Sportspersons can appear in the second exam if their sports event coincides with the first exam.

Students of winter-bound schools may choose to take either the first or second exam.

Facilities available to Children With Special Needs (CWSN) will also apply in the second exam.

Internal Assessment

Internal assessment will be conducted once, prior to the main exam.

Examination Schedule

First (main) examination: From mid-February, as per the current schedule.

Second examination: In the month of May.

Eligibility Criteria

For the first examination:

Fresh Class 10 students

Second-chance compartment candidates

Essential repeat students

Improvement exam candidates

For the second examination:

Students opting for improvement in up to three main subjects

First or third chance compartment candidates

Compartment plus improvement

Students passed by subject replacement, opting for improvement

Syllabus and Exam Scheme

Both board exams will be based on the complete annual syllabus.

The scheme of studies and examinations will remain unchanged.

LOC (List of Candidates) Rules

Filling the LOC and appearing in the first exam is compulsory.

A separate LOC will be required for the second exam, but no new candidates can be added at that stage.

Subject change between the first and second exams is not allowed unless explicitly permitted.

Result and Certificates

First exam results: Expected in April.

Second exam results: Expected in June.

The performance in the first exam will be accessible on DigiLocker and can be used for Class 11 admissions if a student opts not to take the second exam. Final passing documents will be issued after the second exam results. Merit certificates will be awarded only after the second examination.

This dual-exam approach is expected to provide students with flexibility and opportunities for academic improvement.