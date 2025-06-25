CBSE Class 10 New Exam Rule 2026: All You Need To Know

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will allow Class 10 students to take board exams twice a year starting from 2026. This change aims to reduce exam stress and give students a second chance to improve their scores, as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Why This Change?

As per NEP 2020, board exams are being redesigned to become more flexible and less stressful. The policy recommends allowing students to appear twice in board exams - once as a regular attempt and a second time to improve scores if needed. The goal is to reduce the pressure of a "high-stakes" single exam.

What Does the New Rule Say?

From the 2026 academic session:

All Class 10 students must appear for the first board exam (main exam), which will be held in mid-February as usual.

Students who pass the main exam will have the option to appear in the second exam in May to improve their scores in up to three subjects - Science, Maths, Social Science, or Languages.

If a student misses exams in three or more subjects, they will not be eligible for the second exam and will need to repeat the year.

Students who get a compartment result in the first exam can appear in the second one under the Compartment Category.

Special Provisions for Certain Students

Students involved in sports competitions during exam dates can take those subjects in the second exam.

Students in winter-bound schools can choose to appear in either of the two exam sessions.

All benefits available to CWSN (Children with Special Needs) students will be extended to both exams.

Internal Assessment & Exam Schedule

Internal assessment will be conducted only once before the main exam.

First exam: Mid-February

Mid-February Second exam: May

Who Can Appear?

To appear in the first examination, students must meet specific eligibility criteria, which include fresh Class X students, those taking a second chance at compartment exams, essential repeaters from the previous year, and students seeking improvement.

For the second examination, eligibility is limited to students who fall under certain categories, such as those seeking improvement in up to three main subjects, students taking their first or third chance at compartment exams, students combining compartment and improvement exams, and students who have passed with subject replacement and now seek improvement.

Syllabus & Marking Scheme

Both exams will follow the full syllabus.

The exam format and marking scheme will remain unchanged.

Result and Admission to Class XI

First exam results will be declared in April.

Second exam results will be announced in June.

Results of the main exam will be uploaded on DigiLocker for use in provisional admission to Class XI.

Students who fail the first exam can take provisional admission and confirm it after the second exam results.

Final marksheets and merit certificates will be issued only after the second exam.

Post-Result Services