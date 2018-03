CBSE Class 10 Exam 2018: Read English Paper Analysis Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10 English paper exam today and the students came out of the exam centres carrying beautiful expressions, much to the relief of the teachers and the parents. According to students who have appeared for the class 10 English paper today, the paper was easy, though, it was a bit lengthy.We talked to Aditi Bhatnagar, P.G.T English at DPS, Gautam Budh Nagar and she send us this detailed analysis of the paper:The Reading section was plain-sailing for the students. Q.no. 2.3 had wrong paragraph numbers mentioned in the paper and as a result of that a few students were baffled and expect CBSE to compensate the marks.The Writing section was a cake- walk for the students.The Literature and the Long Reading Text section was slightly tricky, with a few 2- markers that might have tripped some students".Overall, according to Ms Bhatnagar, CBSE Class 10 English paper was a balanced paper that actually tested the in-depth knowledge of the learners.In upcoming days, the CBSE board will conduct Science paper on March 16, Social Science paper on March 22 and Mathematics on March 28.(With Inputs from Aditi Bhatnagar, P.G.T English at DPS, Gautam Budh Nagar)Click here for more Education News