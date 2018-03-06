CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2018: Hindi Paper Analysis Today was the second day of CBSE Class 10 board exam and students appeared for Hindi paper. 'It was an easy paper,' said the students who appeared for both Hindi Course A and Course B papers today.

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2018: Hindi Paper Analysis New Delhi: Today was the second day of CBSE Class 10 board exam and students appeared for Hindi paper. 'It was an easy paper,' said the students who appeared for both Hindi Course A and Course B papers today. 'The paper was easy however it would be difficult to fetch marks in Section D (writing section),' said Ms. Anita Aggarwal, TGT Hindi, Army Public School, Delhi Cantonment regarding the difficulty level of the CBSE class 10 Hindi paper. 'Anyone who has attempted last section carefully can easily score 65-70 marks,' she further added.



The exam paper comprised of four sections: Comprehension (15 marks), Grammar (15 marks), Literature (30 marks) and writing section (20 marks). Internal choices given in the question paper made it easier for students.



The writing section tested the literary skill of the student and hence students said it was 'time consuming' and 'lengthy'.



Most of the questions were from the syllabus.



Exams Ahead

With a gap on 7 March, Class 10 students have 'Foundation of IT' paper on 8 March. On 12 March students will appear for English paper.



Meanwhile





Click here for more



Today was the second day of CBSE Class 10 board exam and students appeared for Hindi paper. 'It was an easy paper,' said the students who appeared for both Hindi Course A and Course B papers today. 'The paper was easy however it would be difficult to fetch marks in Section D (writing section),' said Ms. Anita Aggarwal, TGT Hindi, Army Public School, Delhi Cantonment regarding the difficulty level of the CBSE class 10 Hindi paper. 'Anyone who has attempted last section carefully can easily score 65-70 marks,' she further added.The exam paper comprised of four sections: Comprehension (15 marks), Grammar (15 marks), Literature (30 marks) and writing section (20 marks). Internal choices given in the question paper made it easier for students.The writing section tested the literary skill of the student and hence students said it was 'time consuming' and 'lengthy'.Most of the questions were from the syllabus.With a gap on 7 March, Class 10 students have 'Foundation of IT' paper on 8 March. On 12 March students will appear for English paper. Meanwhile CBSE Class 12 students will appear for Physics exam on 7 March.Click here for more Education News