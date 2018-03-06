CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2018: Hindi Paper Analysis

The exam paper comprised of four sections: Comprehension (15 marks), Grammar (15 marks), Literature (30 marks) and writing section (20 marks). Internal choices given in the question paper made it easier for students.
The writing section tested the literary skill of the student and hence students said it was 'time consuming' and 'lengthy'.
Most of the questions were from the syllabus.
Exams Ahead
With a gap on 7 March, Class 10 students have 'Foundation of IT' paper on 8 March. On 12 March students will appear for English paper.
CommentsCBSE Class 12 students will appear for Physics exam on 7 March.
Click here for more Education News