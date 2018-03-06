CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Tomorrow: Preparation Tips Based On Previous Year Question Paper Students who will appear for the CBSE class 12 Physics paper tomorrow must first of all follow the golden rule: read, relax, revise.

CBSE Class 12 students will appear for Physics exam tomorrow. Out of 11 lakh students who have registered for the exam, many students those who are studying in science stream will take the Physics paper tomorrow. Physics has its own space when the discussion comes to the 'tough' subjects; next to Mathematics for science students.



Physics mark is very important when it comes to higher education and even, jobs. Many colleges and universities seek 60% or more in Physics paper while selecting students for admission. Same rule applies to many PSUs and other government organisations during recruitment process. Apart from GATE score, many organisations set a certain percentage criteria for applicants at 10+2 level in certain discipline-specific subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics.



Students who will be appearing for the exam tomorrow must first of all follow the golden rule: read, relax, revise. Given here are few good preparation tips for students.



Last year, according to experts, those who had practiced NCERT textbooks thoroughly found the question paper easy.



Contrary to what is usually expected, the short answer type questions were the trickiest ones last year. The questions carrying 2 and 3 marks tested the application level of the students. The questions were not direct and students had to give more time to those questions. It also happened that many students were not able to finish the paper on time.



Long answer type questions were easy to attempt as they were direct.



For this year CBSE class 12 Physics paper, students should focus more on short type answers; these usually seem easy to attempt, but are usually tricky.



Revise sample papers properly. With only a day left for the exam, go for selective revision. Go through the formulae, laws, definitions and applications.



Lastly, organize your exam kits before going to sleep. Make sure you have your admit card and other things required for the exam.



