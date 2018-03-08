CBSE Board Exam 2018: Class 10 English Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Tips

The class 10 board exam for English paper for CBSE students is scheduled on March 12, 2018. English is considered to be a scoring paper and an easy one at that. However, to score good marks in English, students need to prepare according to the marking scheme attributed to the various sections in the subject. The exam will be conducted for total 80 marks and will cover three sections - Reading, Writing and Grammar, and Literature.While the first two sections of the question paper will assess your knowledge of the language, the last section will focus exclusively on your understanding of the literature prescribed in the syllabus.The marking scheme and question paper pattern for both English Communicative (Code 101) and English Language and Literature (Code 184) is same.In case of Reading Comprehension which is the section A of the question paper, there will be two passages. There will be direct questions from the first passage. Total marks attributed to passage one is 8.In case of second passage, there will be four direct questions each carrying 2 marks. Apart from these there will be four questions worth 1 mark each. These questions could be of fill in the blanks type, or synonyms/antonyms type.Students must read the passage carefully before attempting the questions. For direct questions, it is important to write short and to-the-point answers. Also, read the instructions for questions carefully.Section B will be Writing and Grammar carrying total 30 marks. There will be one question on letter writing worth 8 marks. Students will be provided two options for this question and they can attempt only one. There will be another question on short-story writing worth 10 marks. There will be a prompt given for short story writing.Students must revise the formats for letter writing and stick to word limit provided. Also, stick to the theme provided for letter writing and do not digress. This also applies for short-story writing. Identify the theme for short story from the prompt given and write your story with a defined beginning, middle and a conclusion. The title should be apt to the story you write.In case of grammar, there will be three questions with four sub-questions carrying one mark each. Again you should read the question carefully before writing your answer. Often students score less in grammatical section because they fail to read the questions and do exactly opposite to what is required of them.Section c is Literature carrying a total of 30 marks. One question will be based on an extract and will carry four marks. Then there will be four questions carrying 2 marks each based on stories and plays prescribed in the syllabus.There will be one long answer type question based on one of the chapters given in the text book and will carry 8 marks. Another long answer type question will be based on the novels prescribed in syllabus and will be worth 10 marks.In case of literature, students should revise all the chapters carefully and identify central characters, famous quotes, poets etc. For long answer type questions, re-read the summary of the texts and novels and go through the central theme of each poem, play, story and novel since long answer type questions would require you to refer to the theme in some way or other.