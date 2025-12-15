CBSE Class 10 Exams: How To Write Answers In Science, Social Science Papers

Class 10 Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important circular for Class 10 students appearing in the 2026 board examinations, outlining strict answer-writing instructions for Science and Social Science papers. The board has reiterated that answers must be written only in the designated sections of the answer book, warning that any deviation could lead to non-evaluation of responses.



The move comes as CBSE continues its efforts to improve the quality, accuracy, and uniformity of evaluation across subjects.



Revised Question Paper Structure

The Class 10 Science question paper will be divided into three sections:

Section A: Biology

Section B: Chemistry

Section C: Physics

Social Science



The Social Science paper will be divided into four sections:

Section A: History

Section B: Geography

Section C: Political Science

Section D: Economics

Sample Question Papers Available

CBSE has clarified that the Sample Question Papers (SQPs) for both Science and Social Science, reflecting the revised structure, are available on the CBSE Academic website. Students are advised to review them carefully before the examination.



Important Answer-Writing Instructions For Class 10 Students



CBSE has issued the following mandatory instructions for students appearing in the Class 10 board examinations:

Students must divide the answer book into three sections for Science and four sections for Social Science before writing their answers.

Answers must be written only within the space earmarked for the respective section.

Answers from one section must not be written or mixed with another section.

If answers are written in the wrong section or mixed across sections, they will not be evaluated and no marks will be awarded.

Such mistakes will not be entertained during verification or re-evaluation after the declaration of results.

Instructions For Schools

The CBSE has directed schools to ensure that adequate practice is provided to students well in advance so they are familiar with the revised answer-writing format. Schools have also been advised to incorporate these instructions during pre-board examinations to avoid errors in the final board exams.