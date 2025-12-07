CBSE Board Exams 2026 From February 17: Five Tips To Write Perfect Answers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 on February 17. For Class 10 students, the first day will feature Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers. Class 12 candidates will start with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand (Hindi and English) exams. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, while Class 12 exams will end on April 9.

Experts have noted that students can lose marks even for correct answers if their presentation is not precise.

To help students secure higher scores, here are five key tips for writing perfect answers:

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs): Always mention the question number, write the chosen option (A, B, C, etc.), and also include what is stated in the option.

Subjective Questions (3-5 Marks): Start by writing "Given" and "What to Find or Prove," then mention the formula in a box. Perform calculations step by step, one calculation per line, and underline or box your final answer.

Construction or Diagrams: Any construction made by the student should be indicated separately. Diagrams should be drawn in the designated construction area.

Use of Pencil for Diagrams: All diagrams, graphs, underlines, and boxed answers must be done using a pencil.

Correcting Mistakes: Avoid circling errors. Instead, neatly strike through mistakes using three to four pencil lines.

Following these practices can significantly improve scores, as examiners closely check presentation while evaluating answer sheets.

Additionally, students are advised to practice competency-focused questions before the exams. This helps in understanding question patterns, difficulty levels, and ensures better preparation to navigate the board exams confidently.