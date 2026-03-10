CBSE Says Class 12 Maths Question Paper Genuine Amid QR Code Concerns

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today clarified that the Class 12 Mathematics question paper held on March 9, 2026, is genuine and that the security of the examination remains uncompromised, after concerns emerged over QR codes printed on some question papers linking to a video on YouTube.

In a statement, the CBSE said that question papers are embedded with multiple security features, including QR codes, which help verify their authenticity in case of a suspected security breach.

The board said that in a few sets of the Class 12 Mathematics paper, scanning one of the QR codes appeared to redirect users to a YouTube video. This raised doubts among some students and parents about the authenticity of the question paper.

Responding to the concerns, CBSE said the question papers used in the examination are genuine and that their security remains intact. The board added that the issue has been taken seriously and necessary steps are being taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

"The Board confirms that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised," the board said.