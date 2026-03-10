Advertisement

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code Leads To 'Rickroll', Sparks Social Media Buzz

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam featured a QR code that users claimed linked to Rick Astleys Never Gonna Give You Up music video.

CBSE Class 12 Exam QR Code Sparks Viral Rickroll Prank Online
  • CBSE Class 12 Maths paper had a QR code that led to a music video when scanned
  • The exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on Monday
  • The QR code redirected users to Rick Astley's 1987 song "Never Gonna Give You Up"
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Mathematics question paper sparked a stir on social media on Monday after users claimed that a QR code printed on the paper opened a music video when scanned. The Class 12 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics exam was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Images of the question paper circulated widely online, with users urging others to scan the QR code printed on the top left corner. CBSE introduced QR codes on question papers in 2018 as a security measure aimed at preventing paper leaks.

According to posts circulating online, scanning the code redirected users to the 1987 song 'Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley - widely known on the internet as the "Rickroll" meme.

The track has been streamed more than a billion times on Spotify and became a viral internet prank in the mid-2000s, where users are unexpectedly redirected to the song's video.

A video shared on social media also shows a student demonstrating the entire process, with the song appearing after the QR code is scanned.

CBSE has not yet issued an official statement confirming the claims or explaining the QR code.

The Class 12 board examinations began on February 17 and are scheduled to conclude on April 10 with the Legal Studies paper.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics, CBSE QR Code, Rick Astley Song
