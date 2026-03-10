CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code Leads To 'Rickroll', Sparks Social Media Buzz

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Mathematics question paper sparked a stir on social media on Monday after users claimed that a QR code printed on the paper opened a music video when scanned. The Class 12 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics exam was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Images of the question paper circulated widely online, with users urging others to scan the QR code printed on the top left corner. CBSE introduced QR codes on question papers in 2018 as a security measure aimed at preventing paper leaks.

Bhai ye mere friend ka math ka paper hai bas ek baar ye QR code scan kar lo 😭🙏🏻

This was not on my 2026 list CBSE 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/CDG7wnC2gP — Aaditya (@Aadityaparkash) March 9, 2026

According to posts circulating online, scanning the code redirected users to the 1987 song 'Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley - widely known on the internet as the "Rickroll" meme.

The track has been streamed more than a billion times on Spotify and became a viral internet prank in the mid-2000s, where users are unexpectedly redirected to the song's video.

A video shared on social media also shows a student demonstrating the entire process, with the song appearing after the QR code is scanned.

In today's episode of how serious our examination conducting authorities are- presenting to you CBSE class 12th board maths paper which has a QR code that opens rickroll's song on YouTube 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gvQcsVvGVp — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) March 9, 2026

CBSE has not yet issued an official statement confirming the claims or explaining the QR code.

The Class 12 board examinations began on February 17 and are scheduled to conclude on April 10 with the Legal Studies paper.