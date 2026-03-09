CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live Updates: The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board examination began today, February 28, at 10:30 am and will conclude at 1:30 pm. Students taking the exam will be able to find detailed information about the reporting time, expected questions, and exam instructions here. Future updates for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics examination will include a description of the paper, a breakdown of the various sections, student feedback, expert opinions, and an answer key.

Mathematics is considered one of the most important subjects for students appearing in the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026, particularly for those preparing to pursue engineering or other competitive courses of study. Through these updates, students will have access to information both before and after the exam. This will include details such as reporting time, exam schedule, expected questions, and exam pattern. After the exam, updates will include a complete breakdown of student reactions, expert opinions, and the answer key.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Board Exam: Important Instructions

Students are required to arrive at the examination centre no less than 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the examination, as specified by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guidelines.

We recommend that all students arrive on time.

Students must enter the exam room after 10:00 am and the question paper will be distributed at 10:15 am However, no student will be allowed to start writing until 10:30 am.

Each student is responsible for bringing their CBSE admit card, school identification card, and appropriate writing supplies to the exam room. Electronic devices of any kind (such as cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, etc.) are not permitted in the exam room.

Here Are The Latest Updates On CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Board Exam: