CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam: Check Paper Analysis, Student Reactions Here

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper Analysis: The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics examinations were conducted today, March 9, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The overall difficulty level of the paper was described as moderate to moderately challenging, mainly due to its length and a few deviations from the expected pattern.

Principal Dr. Alka Kapur of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said that students pointed out a 3D Geometry question that was not explicitly covered in the NCERT textbooks.

"The difficulty level of the paper ranged from moderate to moderately challenging, the length of the paper and certain deviations from the expected pattern made it somewhat demanding for students. In particular, a 5-mark question from the chapter on 3D Geometry involving the two-point form of the equation of a line was highlighted by students, as it is not explicitly covered in the NCERT textbook, leading to some confusion among examinees." the principal said.

"Nevertheless, students with a clear understanding of concepts and strong NCERT preparation were able to attempt the paper with confidence." Kapur added.

Akhilesh kumar Tripathi, HOD Mathematics Global Indian International School (GIIS), Noida said few questions were tricky and required careful reading and clarity.

''The Class 12 General Mathematics paper was overall balanced and of moderate difficulty level. The question paper was well-structured into five sections: Section A (Objective Type), Section B (2 marks), Section C (3 marks), Section D (5 marks), and Section E (Case Study - 4 marks).

Most of the questions were based on standard concepts and NCERT patterns, making the paper fair for well-prepared students. However, a few questions in Sections A, B, C, and D were slightly tricky, requiring careful reading and conceptual clarity. " Tripathi said.

"The case study questions in Section E were a bit time-consuming, mainly because they required students to carefully understand the given situation before solving. Overall, the paper was balanced, concept-based, and manageable for students who had practiced regularly. It tested both conceptual understanding and application skills rather than just direct formula-based questions.'' he added.

Ms. Bindu Harish, Senior Mathematics Teacher at Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurugram, shared that the CBSE Grade 12 Mathematics paper was well balanced and in accordance with the blueprint released by CBSE.

"Students were able to complete the paper comfortably within the allotted time and also had sufficient time to revise their answers.

Overall, the paper was simple and straightforward, allowing well-prepared students to attempt most of the questions with ease." Harish said.

Minor Error

"However, a minor error was noticed in the question paper. In Set 1 and Set 3, Question 33(A) had a missing bracket, and in Set 2, Question 35(A) also had a similar issue with a missing bracket.

Apart from this minor typographical error, the paper was flawless and aligned well with the CBSE examination pattern." she added.

According to Tanmoy Das, PGT- Mathematics, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, "The paper was Balanced and Fair and is being characterised as moderate in difficulty, offering a comprehensive evaluation that balances conceptual depth with approachable problem-solving. The paper was structured to reward students who maintained a steady study routine across all chapters. The question paper provided a well-rounded mixture of topics. Its straightforward nature in the long-answer and case-study sections suggests that it should be relatively easy for well-prepared students to achieve high scores."

Mr. Vijay Giri, Mathematics Faculty, Satya School, Gurugram said the paper was lengthy.

"Class 12 CBSE maths paper was moderate,but lengthy and one MCQ was confusing, integration was lengthy but doable, three dimensional n vectors were easy and those who have done past year papers will score good. JEE Aspirants were again happy as their skills were way higher than others and they can easily Score 95-100 . Overall, paper was not highly conceptual but calculation part was tough, it took full three hours to solve and no time to revise, most students were happy after the paper." Giri said.