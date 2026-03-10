CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams In Middle East Countries From March 12-16

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement of Class 12 board examinations scheduled in several Middle Eastern countries due to the prevailing situation in the region.

According to an official circular the exams that were scheduled to begin on March 12, 2026 (Thursday) in countries including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will now start from March 16, 2026 (Monday).

Important Update: Exams in Middle East Regions

CBSE stated in a statement that the decision was taken after a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East and considering the mental stress and uncertainty faced by students.The board added that the new examination schedule will be announced later.

The board will review the situation again on March 14, 2026 (Saturday) and take further decisions regarding the remaining examinations scheduled from March 16 onward.

Students have been advised to stay in contact with their respective schools and follow official announcements for further updates.The circular was issued by Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj on behalf of CBSE.