CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon, 6.8 Lakh Students Await Scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the second board examinations for Class 10 students for the first time this year, giving candidates another opportunity to improve their performance. Students who appeared for the exams are now waiting for the announcement of their results.

Based on the result timeline of the Phase 1 examinations, students can expect the CBSE Class 10 second board exam mark sheets in the fourth week of June 2026. Around 6.8 lakh students appeared for the examination, which was held between May 15 and May 21, 2026.

The board may announce the Class 10 second board examination results anytime between June 21 and June 27, 2026. However, an official confirmation regarding the result date has not yet been issued.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the result link, enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth, and then click on the submit button. The result will be displayed on the screen, after which students can download and save their mark sheets for future reference.

CBSE has clarified that the online mark sheets are provisional. Students will have to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools later.

Apart from the official website, students can also access their mark sheets through SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker and the UMANG application.

Earlier, CBSE announced the Class 10 Phase 1 results on April 15, 2026. According to official statistics, 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, while 24,71,777 appeared for it. A total of 23,16,008 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.70%.

The board did not release a toppers' list in order to avoid unhealthy competition among students. CBSE also does not award first, second or third divisions to students.