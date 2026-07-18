CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result Out, Over 3 Lakh Students Improve Scores

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026. According to the board, the overall pass percentage, after combining the results of the Main and Second Board Examinations 2026, stands at 96.78 per cent. Students who appeared for the examination can access their scorecards through the DigiLocker Results Portal at results.digilocker.gov.in.

A total of 6,64,027 candidates registered for the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, while 6,63,777 appeared. Of them, 5,13,955 students took the examination to improve their performance in the Main Board Examination. Among these candidates, 3,08,095, or 59.95 per cent, improved their scores.

In the compartment category, 1,49,822 students appeared for the examination, out of whom 78,503 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 52.40 per cent. The Board noted that the compartment pass percentage has improved from 48.68 per cent in 2025.

The Main Board Examination was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026, while the Second Board Examination took place between May 15 and May 21, 2026. For regular students, the Board considers the better of the two scores while preparing the final result.

Marksheets and Digital Documents

The CBSE said that school-wise results will be shared with schools through their registered email addresses. Schools can also access students' digital academic documents through the CBSE repository using their existing login credentials.

Students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad can also download their results and digital academic documents through DigiLocker.

For regular students, printed mark sheets-cum-passing certificates will be distributed through their respective schools. Private candidates will receive digital documents through DigiLocker, while printed copies will be sent to their registered addresses. Candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices can collect their printed documents from their respective examination centres.

CBSE Advises Students Against Rumours



The Board said that details regarding post-result services will be announced separately through an official circular.

CBSE has also urged students and parents not to rely on unverified social media posts, rumours, or unofficial sources for result-related information. The Board said that all authentic updates will be issued only through its official communication channels.

Candidates facing any issues may contact their respective CBSE Regional Offices, the CBSE Tele-Helplines, or write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in for assistance.

The second board examination was introduced from the 2026 academic session in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under the revised system, CBSE now conducts two board examinations for Class 10 every year, allowing eligible students an additional opportunity to improve their performance.