CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Scorecards Expected Anytime Soon, Check Latest Updates

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 shortly on its official websites at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Although the Board has not yet confirmed an official result date and time, students who appeared for the Phase 2 examinations held from May 15 to May 21, 2026, are eagerly awaiting their scorecards.

The result will also be made available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Under the revised two-board examination system introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, students who appeared in both examinations will have their better score considered as the final result.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites To Check Scores

Students can access their results through the following platforms once released:

Students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth to download the provisional marksheet.

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates