"Not On Priority List": CBSE 10th Second Board Result Sparks Anxiety, Memes, And Appeals On Social Media

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result: Frustration is mounting among Class 10 students awaiting the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) second board results, with many taking to social media to question the delay and demand clarity from the board. Nearly 50 days after the exams ended on May 21, the CBSE has not announced a result date, adding to anxiety among students and parents, especially as school admissions for the new academic session have already begun in many places.

On X, students have posted a steady stream of complaints, memes and pleas for an update, with some saying the wait is affecting their plans for Class 11 admission. The discussion has turned into a mix of panic and humour, with users joking about constant result checks while others accuse the board of keeping students in uncertainty for too long.

A user commented on the board's latest post on X that it has been 50 days since the exam. The user expressed that students are in distress because of this. Students seeking stream changes cannot get them processed, he added. Additionally, he stated that those with compartment exams do not even know whether they should be studying the Class 10 syllabus or the Class 11 one.

Another user commented:

"Declaring the results is perhaps not even on CBSE's priority list. Every day, one waits for just a single notification, and all one gets is silence".

Another post read:

"Getting results from the CBSE now feels like clearing an entrance exam. The exam lasted just one day, yet the wait has dragged on for months".

The issue has become more visible because the second board exam was implemented this year under CBSE's revised examination system, making this the first batch of students to face such a prolonged wait for the result. With no official notification from the board, students continue to monitor every new post or unofficial update, hoping for a declaration soon.