CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 today on its official result portals. Students who appeared for the second board examination will be able to check and download their scorecards using their login credentials once the result link is activated.
The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026 were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, with around 6.68 lakh students registering for the examination. As per the board's best-of-two policy, eligible students will automatically receive the higher score obtained between the first and second board examinations in their final result.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials Required
Students should keep the following details ready before checking their results:
- Roll Number
- School Number
- Admit Card ID
- Date of Birth (if required)
These credentials will be needed to access the online marksheet as soon as the result link is activated. Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the scorecard. According to CBSE, passing documents and merit certificates will be issued after the declaration of the second board examination results.
How To Download CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?
Students can follow these steps to download their result:
- Visit the official CBSE result website at cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.
- Enter your Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID.
- Submit the details.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the marksheet for future reference.
Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker after the results are announced.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live: Passing Certificate And Merit Documents After Result
CBSE has informed that passing documents and merit certificates for Class 10 students will be issued after the declaration of the second board examination results.r
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live: Digital Marksheet To Be Available On DigiLocker
Along with the official result websites, students will also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker once CBSE publishes the results.
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live: Keep Login Credentials Ready
Students should keep their Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID ready to avoid delays while checking the result after the scorecard link is activated.
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live: Exams Held From May 15 To 21
The second board examinations were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026 across the country. Nearly 6.68 lakh students registered for the improvement examination.
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live: Best-of-Two Policy To Benefit Eligible Students
Under the new examination system, CBSE will prepare the final result by considering the higher score obtained between the first and second board examinations for eligible improvement candidates.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Scorecard Expected Today
CBSE is likely to announce the Class 10 second board results today. Students should keep their login credentials ready to access their scorecards as soon as the result link becomes active.