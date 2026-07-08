CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 today on its official result portals. Students who appeared for the second board examination will be able to check and download their scorecards using their login credentials once the result link is activated.

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026 were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, with around 6.68 lakh students registering for the examination. As per the board's best-of-two policy, eligible students will automatically receive the higher score obtained between the first and second board examinations in their final result.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

Students should keep the following details ready before checking their results:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth (if required)

These credentials will be needed to access the online marksheet as soon as the result link is activated. Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the scorecard. According to CBSE, passing documents and merit certificates will be issued after the declaration of the second board examination results.

How To Download CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

Students can follow these steps to download their result:

Visit the official CBSE result website at cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Enter your Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID.

Submit the details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker after the results are announced.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates