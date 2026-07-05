"No One Talking About CBSE Class 10": Students' Anxiety Over Result Delay, Admission Deadlines

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results: The delay in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 second board results has deepened anxiety among thousands of students and parents across India, as school and college admission windows, scholarship deadlines and transfer formalities approach. With official communication limited and no clear timeline from the board, families and schools have expressed that the uncertainty is disrupting academic planning ahead of the new session.

Students, parents, and teachers waiting for results said that they feel Class 10 candidates have been sidelined as the focus of public debate has shifted to Class 12 outcomes and entrance tests.

Educator Rakhi Tripathi said in a social media post on X: "The focus has completely shifted to Class 12, while Class 10 students have been left hanging. There is still no clarity on the second board results, and the re-evaluation process for the first board remains on hold."

Tripathi further stated that students are worried about stream allocation and changing schools. "For most children, Class 10 is their first major board examination. They deserve clarity. Not endless uncertainty," she added.

Another user from Maharashtra said that students from the state of Maharashtra had taken college admissions based on their phase 1 results. "The whole idea of writing the second boards has become meaningless and demotivating for class 10 students," he added.

In an official notification dated June 25, 2025, the board had stated that the CBSE second board exam results will be declared in June 2026. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the second board exam result release timeline for Class 10 students.

According to the official information, the passing documents and merit certificates will be issued after the results of the second board examination.