CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 anytime soon on the board's official websites: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. As per reports, the board is expected to release Class 10 final scorecards today. According to official information, the passing documents and merit certificates will be issued after the results of the second board examination to all Class 10 students.

Keep These Login Details Ready

CBSE Class 10 students awaiting second board exam results must keep the following login credentials ready to access 10th marksheets as soon as they are released.

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)

As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the board has provided an opportunity to CBSE 10th students to improve their scores in up to three subjects. Students awaiting their second board results can download their marksheet from the board's official result portals.

The board announced the Class 10 main exam result 2026 on April 16. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.70 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, while boys stood at 92.60 per cent.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026

