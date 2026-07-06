CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 anytime soon on the board's official websites: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. As per reports, the board is expected to release Class 10 final scorecards today. According to official information, the passing documents and merit certificates will be issued after the results of the second board examination to all Class 10 students.
Keep These Login Details Ready
CBSE Class 10 students awaiting second board exam results must keep the following login credentials ready to access 10th marksheets as soon as they are released.
- Roll Number
- School Number
- Admit Card ID
- Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)
As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the board has provided an opportunity to CBSE 10th students to improve their scores in up to three subjects. Students awaiting their second board results can download their marksheet from the board's official result portals.
The board announced the Class 10 main exam result 2026 on April 16. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.70 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, while boys stood at 92.60 per cent.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026
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Students are advised to carefully verify all the information printed on their Class 10 result PDF after downloading it. The CBSE 10th marksheet will contain essential information like the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise theory marks, practical examination marks, total marks obtained, overall grade, and pass or fail status.
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CBSE 10th Final Result 2026 Live Updates: How To Check Marksheet On DigiLocker
Follow the steps given below to access your CBSE Class 10 second board exam scorecard from the DigiLocker application.
- Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in
- Scroll down to the 'Education and Learning' section
- Search for 'Central Board of Secondary Education' in the search bar on top
- Select 'Class X Marksheet'
- Enter your roll number and others details
- Click on submit
CBSE 10th Final Result 2026 LIVE: Passing Documents When?
According to official information, the passing documents and merit certificates will be issued after the result declaration of the second board examination.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Step-By-Step Guide To Download Marksheet
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the CBSE 10th second board exam scorecards.
- Visit cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026"
- Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID
- Click on submit
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Login Details Required
CBSE Class 10 students awaiting second board exam results must keep the following login credentials ready:
- Roll Number
- School Number
- Admit Card ID
- Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: 10th Final Scorecard Expected Today
As per reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 10 second board results 2026 today on its official website, cbse.gov.in.