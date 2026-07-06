Husband Of Newlywed Delhi Woman, Who Was Found Dead, Arrested In Dowry Case

Delhi Police have arrested Arastu Sikka, the husband of 28-year-old Akriti Sutar, who was found dead at a residential society in Delhi on Saturday evening.

According to police, after completing the required formalities, a case under the relevant sections of dowry death has been registered at Lodhi Colony Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.

Notably, Akriti had joined the office earlier on Saturday despite being on leave. The 28-year-old got married on April 24.

Her family has alleged that she was murdered and rejected the possibility of suicide. They said Akriti had not only gone to work that day but had also hosted a small party for her colleagues, arguing that this was not a sign of depression.

Providing an update in the case, DCP South Anant Mittal said an FIR has been registered by South district police and Akriti's husband has been arrested.

The post-mortem examination has not been conducted yet. Police are also scanning CCTV footage to trace the entire sequence of events and identify who all came in contact with her.

Akriti, who was a Sales Executive with a private company in Chhatarpur, was found dead at a residential society in Lodhi Colony -- around 10 km from her Pushp Vihar home. Her body was found lying on the ground around 9:00 pm on Saturday. It is assumed that she had fallen from the building.

Akriti's 24-year-old brother Amay Sutar claimed that she is mentally strong and would have never taken her own life.

The family also alleged that her husband Arastu Sikka and his relatives were pressuring her for dowry. They claimed that Arastu and his family have been demanding Rs 20 lakh and had subjected Akriti to repeated harassment and threats since the marriage.

Arastu had threatened to kill her on multiple occasions and that the couple had a serious argument just two days before her death, they alleged.

The two had married on April 24 after having a relationship for eight years. Her husband is unemployed.