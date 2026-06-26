Watch: 'Stranded' American Woman Shares Heartwarming Experience With Kind Stranger In India

An American woman has caught social media's attention after sharing a heartwarming experience with a stranger in India. In an Instagram video titled, "Stranded alone in Delhi. Saved by the kindness of Indian people," the user named Sierra Liliann explained that she had booked a sleeper bus back to Rishikesh, but it broke down twice, prompting her to call a cab to continue the journey.

While waiting for her Uber to arrive, Liliann's phone battery died. Left alone and not knowing what to do next to reach her destination, she started 'freaking out'.

"I was freaking out, and I think I just sat on the ground and didn't know what to do. And all of a sudden, a man comes over to me and asks if I want to come sit in the office," said Liliann.

"So he brings me in the office. Yes, he then brings me a chai. He lets me charge my phone, and when it comes back on, he helps communicate with the Uber driver on how to get here."

While waiting for the Uber, the man asked Liliann if she wanted to see his cows, to which she agreed. The man then chauffeured her to a shed near the fuel pump, where a calf had been born just two hours ago.

"Then he asked if I wanted to see his temple, and I said, of course, I want to see your temple. And of course, it was a temple dedicated to Hanumanji. Then he showed me his plant nursery, but at this point, my heart just felt so cracked open with love and appreciation."

After returning to the office, the man handed over a bottle of homemade buttermilk and waved her goodbye as the cab finally arrived.

"When people ask if I'm scared to go to India, it makes me want to laugh. Because in my entire life, I've never experienced the amount of kindness and generosity that I experience from Indian people," said

"They're always so willing to help you, and afterwards, they'll invite you into their home like you're part of their family. This experience is just another reason why I think India is the best place to live. This is the best place in the world. Ram Ram."

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'Heartwarming To See'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.73 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users highlighted that the majority of Indians were kind and helpful.

"This resonates so much with my experiences in India. Helpful, kind and friendly people always," said one user, while another added: "So heartwarming to see. See, this is the India in most cases."

A third commented: "Couldn't agree more with all you feel in India. For me, India is my second home, and I had to leave after a month. Now back in Australia, and I am missing my beloved India, even though the heat was horrendous."

A fourth said: "Well, there is so much hate going on around the world towards Indians and then your video comes. That's what reminds me this is what we missing, love and kindness."