Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR, More Showers Likely On Independence Day Weekend

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon as favourable monsoon conditions, coupled with a developing weather system over eastern India, continued to influence the region.

Meteorologists attributed the rain to an active monsoon trough passing close to the NCR, creating conditions conducive to persistent rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a 'red alert' for many areas in Delhi. The 'red alert' denotes extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204 mm in 24 hours.

The IMD has predicted intermittent to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, over the next several days, including the Independence Day weekend. The wet weather conditions are likely to continue until at least August 19 in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

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The national capital recorded light rainfall at most weather stations in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, with Ridge receiving 7.6 mm, followed by Safdarjung (3.3 mm), Palam (3.0 mm) and Lodhi Road (1.1 mm). Ayanagar recorded no rainfall during the period.

Weather conditions on Independence Day, which is on Saturday this year, are also expected to remain cloudy.

During the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort, skies are expected to be partly cloudy, with the possibility of light rain or brief showers in some areas.

Delhi's AQI Improves After Rain

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) also improved to the "satisfactory" category.

At 1 pm, the AQI was at 100, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

It was in the "moderate" category in the morning, with the AQI at 103 at 9 am.

As per the CPCB, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

(With agency inputs)