Delhi Sees Maximum Temperature Of 35.3 Degrees Under Constant Cloud Cover

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi received 4.8 mm of rainfall during the day, the IMD said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to the weather department.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 88, the data on Sameer app showed.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)