Delhi Didn't Exceed Average Rainfall In A Week, Weather Body Rectifies Error

Over the past couple of days, we have seen numerous fluctuations with regard to the weather. As per experts, the driving force behind the weather is a powerful combination of active synoptic weather systems and extended-range climate drivers, which are inducing significant rainfall across India. Predicting the weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued nationwide forecasts detailing heavy precipitation and flash flood alerts. Interestingly, the organisation has also rectified an 'error' made while lodging its data entries for the national capital.

What happened with Delhi's rain numbers?

A typing mistake at the Safdarjung observatory temporarily made it look like Delhi had exceeded its monthly rainfall average. On August 6, the actual rainfall recorded was 18.7 mm, but it was accidentally entered into the system as 56.0 mm. The automated website displayed a monthly total of 230.5 mm, overreporting the actual total by 37.3 mm. Delhi has received 197.2 mm of rain so far this month, meaning it is actually slightly below its normal August average of 226.8 mm.

NDTV spoke to IMD officials who issued a clarification and rectified the data on the national media group.

Delhi weather and Independence Day forecast

The weather body has listed out what the weather looks like for the national capital in the coming few weeks.

August 13-14: Warm and humid with light rain spells during the afternoon and evening.

August 15 (Independence Day): Expect cloudy skies with scattered light rain. There is a high chance of an early morning shower (4:00 AM to 6:00 AM), followed by lighter drizzles between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM and during the afternoon.

August 16: Intermittent light rain will keep maximum temperatures comfortable around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Where is heavy rain expected? IMD Explains

East and Central India: The active depression originating over West Bengal is tracking north-westward across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, triggering heavy to extremely heavy rainfall spells across Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

North India: Multiple active systems, including a Western Disturbance and lower-tropospheric cyclonic circulations, are driving heavy rain across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Coastal Warnings and Flood Risks: Squally winds reaching speeds up to gusting to 65 km/h are affecting the coasts of West Bengal, Odisha, and North Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have been warned to stay out of the sea, and low-lying watersheds in these regions face active flash flood risks due to heavy runoff.

Two-week weather outlook

Mid-August (August 13-19): Overall rainfall across the country is expected to be normal. Central and East India are predicted to see good rain, with Peninsular South India staying mostly dry.

Late August (August 20-26): A new storm system is expected to form around August 20. This will bring heavy rain back to Central India, the Western Ghats (including Goa and Coastal Karnataka), and the northern mountain regions.

Global Climate Drivers: Moderate El Nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean continue, which will keep influencing monsoon patterns through the season.

Advisory: Farmers in heavy rain zones (Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka) have been advised to clear drainage outlets so standing crops like rice, maize, and soybean do not rot in flooded fields. An advisory has also been issued to hold off on applying fertilizers or pesticides until heavy rainfall stops. Farmers have also been advised to prop up banana plants, papaya trees, and tall vegetable crops so strong winds don't knock them over. Apart from this, an advisory has also been issued to keep livestock inside dry shelters during storms and place nets over fishponds to prevent fish from swimming away during field overflows.