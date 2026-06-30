"Will Take 2 Minutes": Man Sexually Harasses Woman In Delhi, She Films It

A 24-year-old woman has accused a man of sexually harassing her inside a moving car in Delhi, police said.

According to her complaint, the accused, who was apparently known to her, allegedly lured her out on the pretext of eating momo and later insisted on stopping for CNG before diverting the vehicle to a deserted stretch.

The woman alleged that he made obscene remarks, demanded sexual favours, touched her inappropriately, and prevented her from leaving the car.

She recorded the incident on her mobile phone during the alleged assault.

Based on her complaint, Mandawali Police in East Delhi have registered an FIR.

In a disturbing video, the woman could be heard pleading with the man to let her go. The man, shows the video, makes unwanted sexual remarks, pushing the woman to a breaking point.

At one point, the woman, swinging between desperation and bravery, dares to jump out of the car window.

"If you even touch me, I'll jump in front of a vehicle and end my life," the woman is heard saying in the shaky video that is replete with cuss words and sexually suggestive remarks.

"I won't let you touch my body," the woman repeats throughout the video, accusing the man of lying to her.

"It will take only two minutes," the man continues to pester the woman, shows the video, and threatens to ruin her reputation.

Delhi Police has lodged a complaint and further investigation is underway.