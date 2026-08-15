AI Training, Free Coaching: PM Modi's 6 Big Announcements On Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a series of major initiatives focused on youth development, technology, education, sports, civil defence, semiconductors and nuclear energy while addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day from the Red Fort.

The announcements included a nationwide AI skilling programme for one crore youth, free online coaching for competitive examinations, civil defence reforms, a sports talent hunt for children, expansion of semiconductor manufacturing and new targets for nuclear power generation.

AI Skill Training For 1 Crore Youth

Referring to India's AI Summit held in February this year, the Prime Minister announced a major initiative to expand Artificial Intelligence skills among young people across the country.

"We recently held an AI Summit. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I wish to make an announcement for the youth of the country: We have resolved that in the coming one year, we will work to provide AI skill training to 1 crore youth, so that the youth of our nation possess the capability to lead the world in the domain of AI as well," he said.

Free Online Coaching For Competitive Exams

The Prime Minister also announced free online coaching for students preparing for various competitive examinations, saying the move would reduce the financial burden on families.

"Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," PM Modi said in his address.

Highlighting the pressure many families face regarding coaching classes, he said, "Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family."

The Prime Minister urged families to take advantage of the proposed system. "I assure these families that they can save thousands of crores of rupees spent on coaching, be close to their children, and care for them," he said.

PM Modi further said, "And therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various examinations for the youth. We have digital public infrastructure; we have excellent talent and teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build a complete network to provide free coaching to the youth of the country."

Civil Defence Reforms

The Prime Minister also said the government is undertaking civil defence reforms to address evolving security and emergency challenges through modern training and improved capabilities.

"I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarise them with modern systems. What measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises? We are going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges," PM Modi said.

The proposed network will focus on preparing volunteers with modern systems and skills required to respond to present-day emergencies and crises.

Nationwide Sports Talent Hunt For Children

Speaking about India's sporting achievements and future ambitions, PM Modi said the country aims to significantly improve its presence in the Olympic Games and is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics.

"India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our tri-colour going up very often. Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at great pace," he said.

He noted that while India's performance in international sports is improving, the country still does not participate in many Olympic events.

"India's performance is improving, and we are strong contenders to become an Olympic host in 2036. We are hosting the CWG in 2030. There are about 40 disciplines in the Olympics, with nearly 350 events. It is sad that we are not even able to compete in at least two-thirds of these events because we are not even able to qualify."

To expand India's sporting talent pool, the government will launch a nationwide talent identification programme.

"We have decided that in 2036, we should have participation in at least three fourth events. We are launching a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 to identify prospects in every corner of the country. They will get special training to become world class athletes," he added.

Push For Semiconductor Manufacturing

Highlighting the importance of semiconductor technology in the digital economy, the Prime Minister said India is moving towards self-reliance in the sector.

He said, "In today's digital world and technological landscape, we understand the immense importance of chips. Whether it is electronic goods, medical equipment, or transportation systems, chips are indispensable; without them, the world would come to a standstill."

He said India has already established three major semiconductor facilities.

"India has moved towards self-reliance in this sector; three major semiconductor plants have already been established, and I have been informed that production from these facilities has already begun for export."

The Prime Minister added that more facilities are expected to begin operations in the coming years.

"In the coming 7-8 years, five to eight additional semiconductor plants are set to commence operations very soon," he added.

Nuclear Energy Expansion Plans

Emphasising the role of nuclear power in ensuring long-term energy security, PM Modi announced ambitious targets for expanding the country's nuclear energy capacity.

"Nuclear energy is a major means of energy security. We have paved the way towards a new goal by passing the 'Peace Act' in Parliament. By 2047, we are moving forward with the target of 100 GW of nuclear power," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India plans to strengthen its nuclear power infrastructure in the coming years.

"We aim to commission five new nuclear reactors within this decade alone. This year, India achieved a significant milestone by mastering fast breeder nuclear technology, marking a major stride toward self-reliance in nuclear fuel," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)