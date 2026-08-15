Independence Day: PM Modi Announces AI Training For 1 Crore Youth, Free Online Coaching

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Friday, announced a series of measures focused on education, skills, and employment opportunities for young people as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the job market.

The Prime Minister announced free online coaching for young people preparing for various competitive examinations. He also said that one crore youth would be trained through artificial intelligence skilling programmes.

While announcing the free coaching initiative, the Prime Minister said the cost of coaching has become a burden for poor and middle-class families.

"Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," the prime minister said.

He also pointed to the social pressure many families face to enrol their children in coaching centres.

"Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family," he said.

The Prime Minister said the initiative could help families save thousands of crores of rupees that they currently spend on coaching. He said it would also allow parents to remain closer to their children and spend more time caring for them.

The prime minister said India already has the digital public infrastructure, teachers, and talent needed to make the initiative possible. By bringing these resources together, the government plans to create a network through which young people across the country can access free coaching, he said.

AI Training For 1 Crore Youth

The prime minister announced an AI-focused skilling initiative under which one crore young people will receive training. The move comes as artificial intelligence is changing the nature of jobs and creating demand for new skills.

The initiative is aimed at helping young people prepare for an employment landscape increasingly influenced by emerging technologies.