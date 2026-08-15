Independence Day: PM Modi's "Saptadhara" In I-Day Speech: 7 Streams Of India's Growth

Spatadhara - Seven streams of India's "shakti" (energy). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, defined seven streams that are India's stength and will power India's next level of growth. He termed them "Saptadhara".

Calling on Indians to work to leverage these seven streams, Prime Minister said that these streams will make India Aatmanirbhar (self reliant) and developed. "Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I call upon the nation to embrace 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara'."

Listing out the seven streams, PM Modi said manufacturing, farming, technology, gatishakti, raksha shakti, green energy, and soft power are India's Saptadhara.

1: Manufacturing: Calling for a massive boost to manufacturing, the Prime Minister called it the engine of India's future growth. "We need components as well as complete product," PM Modi said, calling for India to become a focal point for global supply chain. Issuing an appeal to people in the manufacturing sector, PM Modi called for attention on "cost, quality and scale" and become competitive on global stage. "Our packaging should attract people, and our precision should become our identity," Modi said.

2: Farming: PM Modi called agriculture and food processing the second stream of Saptadhara. "We must move forward in this direction. The world's markets are now open for our farmers. Because of FTAs, we are getting access to a very large market, and we must reach there. We need to go from the farm to the export market. Our traditional food, millets, spices, and fruits and vegetables should become global brands."

3: Technology: He said the third area is technology and innovation. "It is the age of data centres, robotics and emerging technologies. So, India will have to be the hub of these technologies. We have realised our potential through the introduction of UPI. We have to aim that Made in India's 6G reaches across the country," PM Modi said. Referring to India's success in UPI and Digital Public Infra, the PM said that now is the time for the next big leap. "We have already demonstrated our strength through UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure. Now, we must take the next leap in next generation communication technology."

4: Gatishakti: Calling for speed and connectivity across the country, PM said that more emphasis will be laid on new roads and expressways to give boost to businesses. "We must emphasise seamless and high speed connectivity. Our cities must be connected through high speed rail. We must also focus on port-led development," the PM said.

5: Raksha shakti (Aatmanirbhar defence): PM Modi said defence is the fifth stream of 'Saptdhara'. He said India has to work towards defence manufacturing and Atmanirbhar defence. PM made special mention to drone technology and said that India will have to invest in drone and counter-drone technology. "It is essential to be self-reliant in the defence sector; this has now been experienced by both India and the world. When every country is looking after their own interests, India cannot remain merely a market for the world. We must become self-reliant in the field of defence."

Calling for innovation in defence, PM insisted that India must now become a supplier of defence equipment. "By developing Next Generation Defence Technology, we must move forward in the direction of becoming a global supplier."

6: Green & Blue Economy: Calling the green energy as sixth stream of Saptadhara, the Prime Minister called for major innovation in the green energy sector. "India must achieve global leadership in green hydrogen, renewable energy and energy storage, while continuing to provide solutions to global challenges." He added that the Blue Economy, too, offers immense opportunities in fisheries, coastal tourism and ocean technology, "opening new pathways for India's growth".

7: Soft Power: PM Modi said India's 'soft power' is seventh Saptdhara and cited the example of Yoga, handicraft, films, animation, gaming, digital content and creative world as the country's 'soft power'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has the potential to attract global tourists and the country has to world on that area. He said the country has several national parks, concert economy and other sites to attract global tourists.