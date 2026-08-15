80th Independence Day Live Updates: India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lead the celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort amid tight, multi-layer security. In a first for the Independence Day celebrations, the National Song 'Vande Mataram' will be formally sung at the Red Fort, commemorating 150 years of its enduring legacy. The event is also set to "celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047", the defence ministry said on Thursday.

PM Modi will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before inspecting the Guard of Honour and proceeding to hoist the national flag, synchronised with a 21-gun salute. His address to the nation will follow the traditional flower-petal shower by IAF helicopters, after which 2,500 NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will sing 'Vande Mataram', followed by the National Anthem. Nearly 5,000 special guests, including PM Mudra Yojana entrepreneurs and PM SVANidhi street vendors, have been invited to witness the celebrations.

Here Are The 80th Independence Day Celebration LIVE Updates: