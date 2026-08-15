80th Independence Day Live Updates: India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lead the celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort amid tight, multi-layer security. In a first for the Independence Day celebrations, the National Song 'Vande Mataram' will be formally sung at the Red Fort, commemorating 150 years of its enduring legacy. The event is also set to "celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047", the defence ministry said on Thursday.
PM Modi will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before inspecting the Guard of Honour and proceeding to hoist the national flag, synchronised with a 21-gun salute. His address to the nation will follow the traditional flower-petal shower by IAF helicopters, after which 2,500 NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will sing 'Vande Mataram', followed by the National Anthem. Nearly 5,000 special guests, including PM Mudra Yojana entrepreneurs and PM SVANidhi street vendors, have been invited to witness the celebrations.
Here Are The 80th Independence Day Celebration LIVE Updates:
Amit Shah Extends 80th Independence Day Greetings
समस्त देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2026
स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर माँ भारती की आजादी के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पित करने वाले सभी वीर सेनानियों को कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ।
आइए, इस स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर विकसित, समृद्ध और आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण को और गति देने का… pic.twitter.com/9QWOj9kTGV
US Embassy Wishes India On Independence Day, Praises Bilateral Ties
We extend our best wishes to our friends across India as you celebrate this special day. The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. We look forward to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership… pic.twitter.com/2WWWdRoChk— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 15, 2026
Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar Greets India On 80th Independence Day
Today, we celebrate Bharat's 🇮🇳Independence Day. Though India and Israel differ in size, we share ancient heritage & national revival.— 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) August 15, 2026
We are proud of the 🇮🇱 🇮🇳friendship & will continue to strengthen our partnership.
स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! pic.twitter.com/RXbsbRpAbj
Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters On Independence Day
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said India's constitutional values, democratic institutions and social harmony have faced "serious challenges" over the last 10 years, as he called for full measure of equality and justice for the economically-weaker sections.
In his message to people on India's 80th Independence Day, Kharge said the country has travelled a long way, but many aspirations still remain unfulfilled.
"Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on Independence Day. We pay our humble tribute to the countless freedom fighters who gave their all in the struggle for India's freedom. Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering faith in our nation continue to inspire us," the Congress chief said in his message to people posted on X.
Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on Independence Day 🇮🇳— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 15, 2026
We pay our humble tribute to the countless freedom fighters who gave their all in the struggle for India’s freedom. Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering faith in our nation continue to inspire us.
Over the past… pic.twitter.com/lCX7TtHxi0
25,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance: Delhi Under Tight Security For Independence Day
The capital is on high alert in view of Independence Day celebrations, with more than 25,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city to maintain law and order, while a multi-layered security grid has been placed around the Red Fort, involving over 1,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based video analytics, a senior police officer said.
Elaborate security arrangements are in place around the historic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation.
The security plan includes multiple layers of checking and screening at entry points and around the Red Fort, besides a dedicated anti-terror response mechanism to deal with any possible threat or emergency situation, the officer said.
More than 25,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are deployed at strategic locations across the city, including the Red Fort and other sensitive areas.
More than 1,000 CCTV cameras are deployed inside and outside the Red Fort to keep a close watch on the area. The cameras are linked to systems equipped with artificial intelligence-based video analytics, while live feeds are being monitored from a dedicated control room, the officer said.
US Secretary Of State Rubio Greets India 0n Independence Day
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has greeted the people of India on its 80th Independence Day, asserting that the bilateral ties were stronger than ever due to the personal relationship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a statement issued here on Friday, Rubio said the deep ties of friendship and family between the people of the two countries form the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient and forward looking.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day," Rubio said.
"Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the US-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever," the US secretary of state said.
(PTI)
PM Modi Extends Independence Day Wishes, Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors.
PM Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.
"Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule," the prime minister said in a post on X.
Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2026
We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat.…
Security Tightened Across Delhi-NCR Before Independence Day Celebrations
Security has been tightened in Delhi and Gurugram ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, with security agencies on high alert across key locations.
Security has been particularly intensified at the Red Fort following a bomb threat email received ahead of Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort.
Security has also been put on high alert in Gurugram and other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Security personnel and agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance at important locations as part of the arrangements for Independence Day.
Earlier on Friday, a bomb threat was received by the Delhi High Court through email, Joint Secretary of the Delhi High Court, Advocate Kunal, said.
The email threat was purportedly originated from Babar Khalsa Canada and contained references to Khalistan.
(ANI)