Independence Day 2026 Live Streaming: Where, How To Watch Celebrations From Red Fort

Independence Day 2026: India gained freedom from British colonial rule after a long struggle on August 15, 1947. This year, India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day. The national celebrations in 2026 focus on the core theme of "Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047" alongside commemorating "150 Years of Vande Mataram". The theme highlights the vital role of India's young generation in driving the country towards becoming a developed nation by its centenary of independence in 2047.

The British Empire ruled India for 150 years through the East India Company, the trading company that was set up in Surat, Gujarat, in 1619. Post their victory at the Battle of Plassey, the East India Company, in 1757, took control of the nation.

Freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and many others fought for India's independence. In 1947, the Quit India Movement resulted in the British leaving the country.

Independence Day Celebrations

On August 15, 1947, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, followed by his famous 'Tryst with destiny' speech. Ever since then, the flag has been unfurled from the monument by the sitting PM, followed by an address to the people of the nation.

Celebrations take place across the country with cultural programmes, social service activities and illumination of the national monuments. People organise cultural programs and seminars to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

Where To Watch Independence Day Proceedings On TV?

Doordarshan will provide live coverage of the Independence Day celebrations, starting at 6:30 am IST, across its network on August 15. The ceremony will be telecast live on DD National, DD News, and other Doordarshan platforms. PM Narendra Modi's speech will also be telecast and streamed live on all NDTV channels.

Also Read | Explained: Why Independence Day Is Celebrated At Red Fort On August 15

Where To Watch Independence Day Proceedings Live Online?

The event will be streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India. The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office will also run a live feed of the speech.

The official Doordarshan YouTube channel will livestream the 2026 Independence Day ceremony, allowing viewers to watch the event for free.

WAVES, Prasar Bharati's digital platform that carries Doordarshan channels and live national events, will also provide streaming coverage. Additionally, the event will be livestreamed on NDTV social media platforms.