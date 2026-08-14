Independence Day 2026: Why Do We Celebrate Independence Day On August 15

Independence Day 2026: India marks its Independence Day on August 15 every year, with the prime minister leading the celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the capital city of Delhi. On this day, India officially gained freedom from British colonial rule, but why was August 15 chosen in the first place?

Why Was August 15 Chosen?

Lord Mountbatten was appointed India's last viceroy in February 1947, with the Crown giving him until June 1948 to transfer power. Since the political situation was fast deteriorating, Mountbatten concluded that the process could not be extended for long. With the Congress and Muslim League at loggerheads, Mountbatten brought forward the transfer of power to August 1947.

As for the decision to choose August 15, Mountbatten's Japan link was the decisive factor. Just two years before August 15, 1947, Japan's emperor surrendered to the Allies, ending World War II. The country's war dead crossed three million. The date of Japan's surrender held significance for Mountbatten, who had fought against the Japanese in the War as a Navy officer in erstwhile Burma.

Hence, when the British Empire decided to leave its operations in India and return, it picked a date of significance to Britain, which marked its triumph in World War II. However, the hasty transfer of power and partition led to extreme bloodshed and widespread migration.

Independence Day Celebrations

On August 15, 1947, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, followed by his famous 'Tryst with destiny' speech. Ever since then, the Tricolour has been unfurled from the monument by the sitting PM, followed by an address to the people of the nation.

Celebrations take place across the country with cultural programmes, social service activities and illumination of the national monuments. People organise cultural programs and seminars to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.