Independence Day 2026: When, Where to Watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech On August 15

Independence Day 2026: India will mark its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. After unfurling the tricolour from the ramparts of the historic monument, PM Modi will deliver his Independence Day address to the nation for the 13th consecutive time.

The grand event will also commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram' and celebrate the energy, aspirations, and pivotal contribution of ‘Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the celebrations at the Red Fort.

Independence Day 2026 Celebrations

The Independence Day celebrations will start early in the morning. PM Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the PM will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist PM Modi in hoisting the Tricolour. It will be synchronised with the 21-gun salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery.

After the showering of flower petals by two Mi-17 helicopters, PM Modi will address the nation. At the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and ‘My Bharat' volunteers will sing the national song ‘Vande Mataram' followed by the national anthem.

Where To watch PM Modi's Speech On TV?

Doordarshan will provide live coverage of the Independence Day celebrations, starting at 6:30 am IST, across its network on August 15. The ceremony will be telecast live on DD National, DD News, and other Doordarshan platforms. PM Modi's speech will also be telecast and streamed live on all NDTV channels.

Also Read | India Independence Day 2026: Is It The 79th Or 80th Independence Day? Here's The Correct Answer

Where To Watch PM Modi's Speech Live Online?

The event will be streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India. The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office will also run a live feed of the speech.

The official Doordarshan YouTube channel will livestream the 2026 Independence Day ceremony, allowing viewers to watch the event for free.

WAVES, Prasar Bharati's digital platform that carries Doordarshan channels and live national events, will also provide streaming coverage. Additionally, the event will be livestreamed on NDTV social media platforms.