"Will Achieve Viksit Bharat": PM Modi's Dream Big Pitch From Red Fort

"Dream big to achieve big." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on Indians to dream big. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that when a nation dreams big, it strives harder to achieve bigger things.

"We need to dream big. Our resolve should be high. When dreams and resolve are big, we strive harder to achieve our goals," the Prime Minister said.

Exuding confidence that India will be a developed country by 2047, the Prime Minister said that India today is dreaming of scaling new heights and that we will turn our dream of "Viksit Bharat" into reality.

"We have to achieve this. All 140 crore of us have to achieve this. This becomes a sign of our courage in the eyes of the world; the world starts seeing us differently."

Lauding the contribution of all sections of society in India's journey towards the "Viksit Bharat" mission, the Prime Minister said: "In the last 12 years, crores of people - whether Dalit, oppressed, poor, middle-class, or youth - each one has taken a vow, and with dedication, they have tried to take the country to new heights. I respect that. It's because of this effort that over 25 crore people have been pulled out of poverty."

"Every Indian is trying in their own way to take India forward. I acknowledge the efforts of every Indian."

Pointing out that the world has taken note of a new, courageous India, the Prime Minister said: "The courage to dream big and achieve big is the hallmark of the new India, and the world has been forced to take note of our efforts."

"Our resolve should be strong. When resolve is strong, we work to find ways amid all the challenges and problems, and emerge victorious."

Focusing on the concept of aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, PM Modi said: "We have the conviction that we don't want India to be reliant on others. We have to become self-reliant. We get everything in the country. Hence, we have to improve and protect ourselves and take a resolve for swadeshi, self-reliance, and 'Vocal for Local'."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat before arriving at the Red Fort for the Independence Day celebrations.

This Independence Day saw the national song, Vande Mataram, being played at the Red Fort for the first time since Independence.