Lotte Choco Pie Batch Declared "Unsafe" In Chhattisgarh, Recall Push Begins

A batch of the popular Lotte Choco Pie has been declared "unsafe" for human consumption in Chhattisgarh's Durg district after a laboratory test found preservatives above the prescribed limit, prompting an immediate ban on its sale, storage and distribution and triggering steps for a wider recall.

The action concerns Lotte Choco Pie with the technical details: 672 gm, batch number NM10DC2, manufactured on April 10, 2026, with an expiry date of April 9, 2027.

The sample was collected by the Food Safety Officer of the Food and Drug Administration, Durg, and sent for testing to Cali Lab Pvt. Ltd in Bhopal. According to the official order issued on August 13, the laboratory report dated July 21 found preservatives in excess of the permitted limit and classified the product as "unsafe" under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The finding has led the district administration to prohibit the sale, storage and distribution of the identified batch across Durg with immediate effect. Food distributors, wholesalers and retailers have been directed to stop dealing in the batch and isolate any available stock. Business operators have also been told to initiate a recall wherever stocks remain and inform the Food Safety Commissioner and district authorities in the prescribed format.

The order further directs that recalled products be disposed of in accordance with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011.

Officials have warned that legal action may be taken against anyone found selling or distributing the prohibited batch. What makes the case potentially significant beyond Durg is that the administration has now escalated the matter to the state level and has also contacted the manufacturer.

"A sample sent from our district tested 'unsafe', so a complete ban on that specific batch has been imposed within the district. The Commissioner has been informed so that a ban can be enforced across the state," Jitendra Kumar Nele, Designated Officer, Food and Drug Administration, Durg, told NDTV.

He said the manufacturer in Chennai has also been formally informed. "Information has also been conveyed to the manufacturer in Chennai to facilitate a nationwide recall. We have corresponded with the company to ensure they recall the product from across the country," Nele said.

The official said the excess preservative level was a particular concern for children. "The level of preservatives exceeds the standard limit, which is harmful to children," he said.

At present, the legally enforceable prohibition applies to the specific batch within Durg district. Authorities have informed the Food Safety Commissioner for possible wider action in Chhattisgarh, while correspondence with the manufacturer is aimed at getting the same batch withdrawn from markets elsewhere in the country.

The district order directs food safety officials to monitor the recall process, identify stocks that may still be available in the market and take legal action against violations.