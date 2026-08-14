"Made A Mistake": Punjab Man Warns Against 'Donkey' Route In Tearful Video From Mexico

A video of a Punjabi Sikh youth crying and claiming that he is trapped in Mexico has gone viral on social media. In the video, the young man appears to be lying on a bed inside a room, pleading with folded hands and urging people not to come to Mexico through the illegal 'donkey' route.

The video, captioned "Disgusting treatment of an Indian Sikh in Mexico," shows the youth alleging that he was assaulted after trying to escape. He claims that he was beaten so severely that he is unable to walk properly. Visibly distressed and frightened, he repeatedly appeals to others not to make the same mistake.

The youth claims he reached Mexico through the illegal 'donkey' route and later attempted to flee, after which he was attacked. He also warns people not to fall into the trap of agents who promise safe passage to foreign countries through illegal routes. The video does not reveal his name or address.

The 33-second clip was reportedly uploaded on August 13. Social media posts accompanying the video claim that several youths who travelled through the 'donkey' route are stranded in Mexico and that prayers are being offered for their safety.

In the video, the youth says that no one should try to escape from such networks, adding that he attempted to do so and suffered serious consequences. Pointing towards the person filming the video, he says that the same individual had brought him there. He admits that he made a mistake and says he has already paid the price for it, ending the video with folded hands and an apology.

The 'donkey' route is an illegal migration network used by people trying to enter countries such as the United States through multiple transit countries. The journey can cost anywhere between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, with payments often made in stages. Despite promises of a smooth journey, migrants frequently face exploitation, violence, extortion, detention, and even threats to their lives.

Many people choose the 'donkey' route because they are unable to qualify for legal immigration pathways, including study or work visas, often due to limited education, language barriers, or financial constraints. In recent years, a significant number of such migrants have reportedly gone from Punjab in search of opportunities abroad.