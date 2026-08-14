On Camera, Man Hits Woman With Slippers On Face 9 Times In 30 Seconds

A well-built man. A poor woman beggar sitting outside a temple, with a baby in her arms. The man charges at her, takes off his slippers, and starts mercilessly beating her. He lands nine blows to the woman's face before another woman intervenes and stops the assault.

A video of a man brutally beating a beggar woman with his slippers has gone viral on social media. The blood-boiling incident happened outside a temple in Punjab's Kapurthala, where the woman reportedly sits to beg.

The shocking video has prompted the police to register a case, and a hunt is on for the accused.

The 38-second video that has gone viral shows a man in a white T-shirt and black shorts first shouting at the woman who is sitting outside the temple with a baby in her arms. Within a few seconds, he takes off his slippers and starts beating the woman. At one point, he is seen lifting the woman's hand to hit her face with the slippers as she tries to block his attack.

A woman intervened to stop the assault

After landing nine strikes on the woman's face, he is stopped by another woman who intervenes. A few seconds later, a crowd is seen gathering and confronting the man, who, still not satisfied, is seen kicking the woman.

The shocking incident reportedly unfolded after an argument between the man and the beggar woman over some children fiddling with the accused's bike.

The man also kicked the woman beggar

The man reportedly runs a shop in front of the temple. According to information, the beggar woman had an argument with the shopowner's wife, which triggered the man into such a brutal assault on the poor woman.

Kapurthala DSP Sheetal Singh said that a case has been filed against the accused and police are on the lookout for him.

(With Inputs From Vijay Kumar)