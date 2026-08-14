Analysis | Turban In Punjab, Lathis In Haryana: Will Ambala Hurt BJP's Sikh Outreach?

As Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini steps up his outreach in Punjab, often projecting a turbaned Sikh identity during his campaign appearances, the police action against Sikh protesters in Ambala could prove to be an uncomfortable test for the BJP's outreach to the Sikh community in Punjab.

The confrontation in Ambala was linked to an August 7 incident at Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib involving anti-Khalistan leader Gursimran Singh Mand. Mand, who had arrived at the gurdwara with Y+ security, was allegedly chased and assaulted by a group of Nihangs and others following a dispute. His vehicle was damaged, and police personnel intervened to rescue him. Mand subsequently approached the police, following which two youths were arrested.

The arrests triggered Thursday's protest by Sikh organisations and farmers. The protesters were demanding a case against Mand and the release of the two youths arrested in connection with the assault on him. After prolonged talks, the police registered a case against Mand, but the protesters refused to end the highway blockade until the arrested youths were released.

The standoff eventually escalated late Thursday evening, with protesters remaining on the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway despite repeated attempts by senior police officers to persuade them to disperse. Police eventually resorted to lathicharge to clear the highway, triggering a stampede, while tear gas was also used. Police personnel were also injured during the clashes.

The images and videos of the police action are now circulating widely across social media circles in Punjab.

What began as a local confrontation in Ambala has therefore acquired a wider political and community dimension, particularly because the protesters included Sikh organisations and farmers.

For the BJP, the timing could not be more sensitive. Haryana has increasingly been positioning itself as a bridge in the party's Punjab outreach, while Chief Minister Saini has been actively campaigning in Punjab. His turbaned appearances and outreach to Sikh voters are part of a broader attempt to strengthen the BJP's connect with the community ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a public meeting at Dhuri, in Punjab's Sangrur on June 7, 2026

But the visuals coming out of neighbouring Haryana tell a very different story. For Sikh groups in Punjab, the distinction between the Haryana government and the BJP's Punjab outreach may not necessarily hold, particularly when images of Sikh protesters being beaten by police circulate rapidly on social media.

The BJP has been trying to expand its political space in Punjab beyond its traditional urban and Hindu support base. That effort requires building trust among Sikh voters and presenting the party as a credible political alternative. Any perception of excessive police action against Sikh protesters could complicate that effort.

The bigger question is whether the Ambala episode remains a local law and order issue or acquires a wider political and community dimension in Punjab. The presence of Sikh organisations, farmers and supporters linked to the wider Panthic political space has already given the confrontation a significance beyond Ambala.

For the BJP, the challenge is therefore not only to manage the situation in Haryana but also to prevent the visuals from becoming a political narrative in Punjab.

The question now is whether the Ambala lathicharge will remain confined to Haryana or reverberate across the border and dent the BJP's carefully calibrated Punjab outreach.