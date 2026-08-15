"Energy Security Need Of The Hour": PM Modi On 80th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, said that energy security is the "need of the hour" and that his government has taken several steps to achieve it.

"Running the new world is now difficult even without energy. Therefore, we will need a very large amount of electricity for chips, AI, and data centers," PM Modi said.

Asserting that India needs to explore alternative sources of energy, PM Modi said, "Pre-2014, only 70 cities had piped gas distribution. Now, 700 cities have them. Moreover, 50 lakh homes have been equipped with solar energy."

According to the Prime Minister, India has set a target of having 200 gigawatts of nuclear energy and setting up five nuclear reactors in the country.

"Today, India too has dreamed a very big dream; it has dreamed with firm resolve, and to touch new heights. That dream is that when 100 years of independence are completed, we will become a developed India. With the endeavors of 140 crore countrymen, we have to achieve this goal. When the world's largest population country resolves to become developed, it becomes a symbol of our courage in the eyes of the world as well," he said.

'India progressed in last 12 years'

PM Modi said that India has progressed rapidly over the last 12 years, with significant advances in the digital, manufacturing, infrastructure, and social welfare sectors.

"This speed of progress has been witnessed by the country for the first time since independence...In the past 12 years, defence production increased by four times, electronic manufacturing by seven times, high-tech railway coach production by 21 times, and mobile phone manufacturing by 33 times. Internet consumers increased by four times. Grant of patents went up by four times. Digital transactions increased by 100 per cent," he said.

PM Modi marked India's 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort today in a striking traditional ensemble, with a bright red Bandhani-print safa featuring yellow, green and white tie-dye patterns taking centre stage. For his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech, PM Modi paired the vibrant headgear with a crisp white, long-sleeved kurta and matching pyjama, completing the look with a tailored brown Nehru jacket and a tricolour pocket square.

He hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort - which was followed by a 21-gun salute. A ceremonial showering of flowers from a helicopter also took place as part of the Independence Day celebrations.