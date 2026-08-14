Tata Steel Sells Jamshedpur Football Club For Just Rs 100: Behind Company's Exit From ISL

Tata Steel sold its entire stake in Jamshedpur FC (football club) to Churchill Brothers Sports Club for a token amount of just Rs 100. The deal marks the company's exit from ownership of an Indian Super League (ISL) club.

On Friday, Tata Steel approved the transfer of its entire 100 per cent holding in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the company behind Jamshedpur FC, to Goa-based Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited.

It held 4.08 crore shares in JFSPL. Tata Steel and Churchill Brothers have also signed a share purchase agreement for the transfer. While the transaction still needs the necessary approvals from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and other customary clearances, the deal is expected to close by August 31.

The transaction includes Jamshedpur FC's ISL sporting licence, along with contracts covering 12 players and two coaches. Churchill Brothers will take over those contracts from September 2026. (The Economic Times⁠Attachment.png)

Why Is Jamshedpur FC Worth Just Rs 100?

The answer lies in the financial picture of the company behind the club. JFSPL reported a turnover of Rs 32.23 crore in FY26. Its net worth, however, stood at a negative Rs 5.8 crore as of March 2026.

So, while Jamshedpur FC has a recognisable name, a sporting licence and a place in the ISL ecosystem, the company itself was not exactly sitting on a pile of cash. The Rs 100 consideration is therefore better viewed as a symbolic transfer rather than a conventional valuation of a profitable sports franchise.

The deal also comes at a difficult time for Indian football. The ISL has been facing questions over its commercial model and financial viability. According to reports, the league's media-rights value had fallen sharply, from Rs 275 crore a year paid by JioStar to an Rs 8.6-crore offer from FanCode for the 2025-26 season.

Tata Steel Is Leaving ISL, Not Football

Tata Steel is stepping away from top-flight club ownership. It is not walking away from football altogether. The company has said it will continue to support grassroots and youth football, particularly among local and tribal communities. It also plans to maintain and repurpose its sporting infrastructure for grassroots development.

Notably, The Tata Football Academy was established in Jamshedpur in 1987. According to the company, it has trained more than 300 cadets, with 150 going on to represent India.

Jamshedpur FC itself was born in 2017, when Tata Steel successfully bid for a franchise in the ISL. The club has since become a familiar name in Indian football, playing its home games at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, popularly known as 'The Furnace'.

Churchill Brothers Gets A Fresh ISL Opportunity

For Churchill Brothers, the deal opens a route back into the country's top football league. The Goa-based club has nearly four decades of history and has won the I-League twice. It will now take over Jamshedpur FC's ISL sporting licence and the associated player and coaching contracts.

On paper, Tata Steel has sold a professional football club for less than the price of a decent dinner. But the bigger story is not the Rs 100. According to Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, "Tata Steel's exit from the ISL for a nominal fee of Rs 100 is a striking reflection of the commercial headwinds facing Indian club football. By transferring the licence and contracts to Churchill Brothers, they have responsibly protected the livelihoods of their players and staff while signaling a clear shift away from high-cost commercial league structures back to pure grassroots development."