India's Got Latent: FIRs Against Samay Raina Over Insensitive Remarks Cancelled By Top Court

In a big relief for comedian Samay Raina, the Supreme Court on Friday cancelled all FIRs filed against him and four others over insensitive remarks against persons with disabilities.

The comedian, alongwith four others, was booked for his remarks on the show "India's Got Latent".

Earlier reprimanding the comedian over the crass jokes, the court had ordered Raina to conduct awareness programmes and raise funds for persons with disabilities.

On Friday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice JV Mohana noted Raina and others' compliance with the top court's direction and quashed all cases against them.

During the last hearing, the court had imposed a cost of Rs 3 lakh on Raina and four others, observing that he had taken the court for a ride by not complying with the undertakings given to make amends.

The Court on Friday appreciated the efforts made by Raina and others to organise shows for the benefit of persons with disabilities.

"Once there are genuine efforts positive results are bound to be there. They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in positive direction, there will be positive output," the Bench said.

The Court proceeded to quash criminal cases filed against them over insensitve remarks against disabled persons.

Cure SMA India Foundation had filed a petition in the top court alleging that Raina made insensitive remarks over the high cost of treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy and also allegedly ridiculed a person with such a disability.

The plea flagged jokes made by Raina, who hosted "India's Got Latent" and other social media influencers Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

The controversial episode of "India's Got Latent" was recorded on November. Raina and other comics faced a number of cases over allegations on obscene and insensitive remarks.