<i>7 Dogs</i> Trailer: Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt Add Desi Swag To International Actioner

The trailer of 7 Dogs was released on Thursday, and it has already become a talking point online. One of the biggest reasons is the appearance of Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who come together on screen in what appears to be a high-octane international action drama.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmakers behind Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, 7 Dogs brings together actors from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood and West Asia. While the trailer keeps Salman and Sanjay's characters under wraps, their screen time suggests that the two stars are not simply making blink-and-miss appearances.

Salman and Sanjay have shared screen space several times before, including Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002). They also reunited last year for AP Dhillon's track Old Money.

What Is 7 Dogs About?

The film is set around a crime syndicate called ‘7 Dogs' and a dangerous new drug called Pink Lady. According to Variety, the story follows Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi, who arrests Ghali Abu Dawood, a senior member of the crime group.

A year later, the syndicate returns with plans to move the new drug across the Middle East. Khalid then has to work with Ghali, who knows the group and its operations better than anyone else.

The film has been written by Turki Al-Sheikh, who also produced the project. It has been mounted as a large-scale action film, with crime, chase sequences, and international locations forming a major part of the story.