Sonu Nigam Reveals Why He Avoided Questions On NEET Paper Leak Protests

A video of Sonu Nigam avoiding questions about the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities recently went viral on social media.

In the video, paps were seen asking the singer to comment on the protest, but he appeared to avoid responding. Sonu has now addressed the incident.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Sonu said, "Firstly, in the more than three decades that I have spent in Mumbai, I have learnt one basic rule of etiquette for any press conference: always stick to the agenda of the occasion and do not allow the conversation to drift towards unrelated matters."

"Talking politics when you have come to discuss your tribute to your guru, Pankaj Udhas, is disrespectful in my eyes. I would also very politely expect the press and media gathered there to maintain the same decorum."

He added, "I have also given my father my word that I will not comment on matters I am not knowledgeable about. I do not have social media on my phone. My life revolves around music and bhakti. I have taken enough stands throughout my life and have played a part in bringing about significant changes in the system.

"From speaking out against loudspeakers at religious places to advocating royalty rights for performers, I have taken on difficult issues alone and with courage. Now, let others take up new causes and see what changes they can bring through their commitment. Let them become real warriors and not merely social media caricatures."

Apart from the controversy, Sonu Nigam has also been in the news recently because of health concerns. Earlier, he revealed that he had been suffering from severe pain caused by a reported pinched nerve. More recently, the singer shared a video of a separate medical procedure to remove a recurring growth on his left ring finger.

Speaking about his health, he said, "I am perfectly fine due to the timely intervention of a wonderful and kind physiotherapist from Delhi, Arvind Kumar. He relieved me of the excruciating pain within four days. More than anything else, I was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and concern from every quarter."

"The pain was on the side of my neck and had nothing to do with my vocal cords, thankfully. However, your ability to sing comfortably is naturally affected when you are dealing with such severe agony," the singer added.