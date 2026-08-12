Viral Video: Salman Khan Recreates His Iconic <i>Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din</i> Moves

Salman Khan remains one of Bollywood's most-cherished superstars, and it took him 30 seconds to prove that. A video of the Dabangg actor dancing to one of his popular songs, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, has surfaced on social media, and fans can't stop cheering for him.

In the video, Salman was seen in a blue T-shirt and a pair of jeans along with a brown jacket and a classic black beret. As the song began, the actor set the dance floor on fire with his iconic steps on Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din. People around Salman were heard cheering and whistling.

Take a look at the video:

Salman appeared to be enjoying himself while dancing, making the moment even more special for everyone around him. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans going down the memory lane and reliving Salman's performance on one of his all-time classic numbers.

The occasion and details about the video have also remained undisclosed.

On the work front, Salman Khan has an interesting lineup of films coming up next. The actor is all set to appear in an upcoming war drama, originally titled Battle of Galwan, which was officially renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film is loosely based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor's non-fiction India's Most Fearless and follows the 2020 China-India skirmishes.

Salman Khan is also gearing up for his next big pan-India action thriller. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is currently referred to as SVC63. The film will also mark Salman Khan and Nayanthara's first collaboration. The film is expected to hit the theatres on Eid 2027.