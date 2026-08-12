Is <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Fame Pamala Serena Heading To <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>? Here's What We Know

Pamala Serena has become a familiar face after her appearance in Desi Bling and later as a contestant on Lock Upp 2. Now that the reality show has ended, fans are already wondering what she will do next.

One of the biggest questions is whether Pamala will enter Bigg Boss 20. There have been reports that Lock Upp contestants cannot immediately take part in another reality show because of a contractual restriction.

Pamala has now confirmed that there is indeed a waiting period before they can join another reality TV show. She also revealed that she has already received several offers. When she was directly asked about the Bigg Boss offer, Pamala chose not to reveal anything.

In a conversation with Telly Talk, Pamala Serena explained, “For a few months, we cannot do any more reality TV shows. But we have received offers, actually, a lot of offers are coming in. I think I will be coming to India quite a lot. I'm here right now and will be here for another four or five days. We are working on a few projects here, and then I will go back. After that, I'll come back again.”

Lock Upp 2 recently ended with an exciting finale. Shreya Kalra won the show and took home the trophy along with a massive prize of Rs 1 crore. Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 20 has already started creating buzz with its new promos. In one teaser, Salman Khan makes a grand entry on a horse and gives fans a hint that something unexpected is coming this season.

Another promo adds more mystery by revealing that every contestant will receive a special vardaan. What these special powers or advantages will be is yet to be revealed.

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.