<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan Teases A Special <i>'Vardaan'</i> For Housemates In New Promo

Bigg Boss 20 is steadily building anticipation ahead of its premiere with the makers dropping back-to-back promos teasing what viewers can expect from the milestone season. After revealing the launch date, the show has now unveiled a fresh teaser featuring host Salman Khan.

The promo begins with the actor standing in the middle of a set as the audience cheers for him. He is dressed in a black sleeveless jacket with matching trousers. Salman says, "Is baar Bigg Boss me sabhi gharwalon ko milega ek vardaan. Tathastu meri jaan. [This time all housemates will receive a boon. So be it, my dear.]"

The side note read, "What's the boon? Take a guess, sweetheart... #BiggBoss Starts 6th September on #JioHotstar and @colorstv."

Earlier this week, the makers announced Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The first promo showed Salman Khan making a grand entry on a horse. Referencing his iconic film Karan Arjun, the host said, “Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Tathastu!'" Read the full story here.

“Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics, and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins," Salman said in a statement.

Reports suggest Bigg Boss 20 house will get a complete makeover, with art directors Kanchan and Rupali replacing veteran set designers Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud Kumar. The duo earlier worked on The 50.

Meanwhile, the rumoured contestant list includes popular faces from television and social media, including Mahhi Vij, Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma, Mr Faisu, Pearl V Puri and Showik Chakraborty. Celebrities like Arbaz Patel, Bhagirath Bhatt, Bhavya Singh, Ruru Thakur, and Tushar Karwar have reportedly been approached.