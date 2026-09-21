Manju Warrier Vs Sanal Kumar Sasidharan: Kochi Court Issues Notice In Defamation Suit

Manju Warrier has approached a Kochi court with an injunction suit against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, alleging that he has repeatedly defamed her through statements and content shared across media and social media platforms.

According to an Indian Express report, the Third Additional Munsiff Court in Kochi has issued notices to Sasidharan, Malayalam online news portal operator Shajan Skaria and Meta Platforms Inc. Judge Reeja R Nair issued the notices on Saturday under Section 26 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

The summons have been directed to be returned on November 5, when the matter will be heard.

Warrier's counsel Santhi M said the court has also issued a temporary injunction restraining Sasidharan from defaming the actor.

"A person named Sanal Kumar Sasidharan continuously defames Manju Warrier, gives false news against her, and creates around 10,000 pieces of content daily on media and social media to defame her," Santhi M told reporters.

"We have filed an injunction suit. In that suit, the Munsiff Court has now issued a temporary order instructing him not to defame Manju Warrier anymore. The Munsiff Court has issued a temporary injunction against Sasidharan," she added.

According to Santhi, Warrier had also filed criminal cases against Sasidharan in 2022 and 2023 and had given statements before the court. She alleged that the filmmaker continued to make statements about the actor on social media despite the earlier proceedings.

"Despite this, he continues to defame her on social media platforms by making false statements," Santhi said.

The lawyer also said that the court had directed Meta to remove the alleged defamatory content concerning Warrier from its social media platforms.

Manju Warrier and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan worked together on the 2020 Malayalam-language film Kayattam.

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