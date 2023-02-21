Manju Warrier Buys A BMW Bike, Thanks Thunivu Co-Star Ajith For 'Being An Inspiration'

Manju Warrier pictured on her new bike. (courtesy: manju.warrier)

For all Manju Warrier fans out there, we have some fantastic news in store. The actress has taken a “tiny step of courage” and bought a bike - BMW R 1250 GS - for herself. Manju Warrier has also shared a video on Instagram. Here, she is seen unveiling the beauty in the black. Towards the end, the actress is seen riding the swanky two-wheeler. Maju Warrier has also thanked her Thunivuco-star Ajith Kumar for all the inspiration. The actress, in the caption, wrote, “A tiny step of courage is always a good place to start. PS: Got to go a looooong way before I become a good rider, so if you see me fumbling on the roads, please be patient with me. Thank you for being an inspiration to many like me #AK Ajith Kumar Sir.” FYI: Ajith Kumar is an avid biker. The actor's European bike tour created a lot of buzz on social media last year.

Manju Warrier's fans and industry colleagues have congratulated the actress in the comments section. Actor R Madhavan wrote, “Heyyyyyyy. Congratulations and have a safe and fun ride." To this, she replied, “Thanks, Maddy.” Actor Tovino Thomas left a fire emoji under the post. Actor-director Ramesh Pisharody wrote, “'B' e 'M' anju 'W' arrier.” Actress Pearle Maaney simply wrote, "Wow” along with fire and red heart emojis.

Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier's Thunivu released on January 11. GM Sundar, John Kokken and Samuthirakani were part of the heist-thriller, directed by H. Vinoth. Thunivu was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

After Thunivu, Manju Warrier was seen in Ayisha. The film released on January 20. The Aamir Pallikkal directorial also stars SV Krishna Shankar and Latheefa.