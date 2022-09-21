Thunivu First Look: Ajith Kumar In An Action-Packed Poster. Enough Said

Boney Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: BoneyKapoor)

The makers of Ajith Kumar's 61st project, revealed the film's title and first look on Wednesday. The film is titled Thunivu. Boney Kapoor, who is also producing the film, shared the film's first look on Twitter. He used the hashtags Thunivu, No Guts No Glory, AK61 First Look and AK61 as his caption. The film will mark the third collaboration of the actor-producer duo after the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai and the 2022 film Valimai. Both the films were directed by filmmaker H Vinoth, who will also be directing Thunivu.

Big Day for Ajith fans globally! Huge congratulations and all the best to the team @BoneyKapoor@ZeeStudios_pic.twitter.com/D57TMLkPPN — Dhiraj Kumar (@AuthorDhiraj) September 21, 2022

Film's director H Vinoth too shared the film's title and first look. Sharing the posters on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, "Thunivu first look, Padam ninnu pesum... Don't worry."

In April, H Vinoth shared a picture of himself with producer Boney Kapoor on his Twitter handle. In the picture, Boney Kapoor can be seen holding Thunivu's clap board. Sharing the picture, the filmmaker wrote, "Padum Pesum! That's it... #AK61 begins" with two fire emojis.

Boney Kapoor too shared the same picture on his Instgaram handle and wrote, "Here's to another Ajith Kumar action adventure! The shoot for #AK61 has begun!"

The actor-producer-filmmaker trio in February, released their film Valimai. The film also featured Karthikeya and Huma Qureshi in the pivotal roles. Along with directing, H Vinoth also wrote the film's script. Valimai opened to mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai, also directed by H Vinoth, featured Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andria Tariang in pivotal roles.

Thunivu will reportedly release in 2023. Ajith Kumar has not signed any other film as for now.